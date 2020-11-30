Yelp NOLA has created a local interactive map with gift ideas for everyone on your holiday list

NEW ORLEANS – From boutiques to toy stores, this list has gifts for the automotive fanatic, foodie, pet owner, or cyclist on your holiday list.

Check out the interactive map here.

Holiday shopping might look a little different this year, but it’s easy to support your local business community—especially with this Collection. With small businesses offering shipping, delivery, and pick-up, you’ll find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Shop local, and spread the cheer. Yelp New Orleans

This list highlights various local businesses in many different catagories. Some top picks from our Test Kitchen Taylor are wine from Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits, a spa day from Crescent City Massage, sweets from Piety and Desire Chocolate, prints from Terrance Osborne Gallery, and group fitness classes from Body Shoppe.

This curated list is wonderful because it helps us support local artisans and business owners who so desperately need it during this time! I plan on using the collection to shop for most, if not all of my gifts this year. Test Kitchen Taylor, WGNO