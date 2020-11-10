Worker dies after forklift falls off Missouri bridge with him inside

EARTH CITY, Mo. (KTVI) – One worker is dead after the heavy piece of equipment he was operating plunged off the side of a Missouri bridge Tuesday morning.

This happened at about 8:00 a.m. along the Blanchette Bridge, which spans the Missouri River, connecting St. Louis County to St. Charles County.

Authorities said a worker was inside a large piece of equipment known as a telescopic forklift when it fell off the side of the eastbound bridge onto the area below near the Missouri River.

The forklift wound up between the eastbound and westbound spans of the bridge.

The fall was some 80-100 feet.

First responders performed life-saving techniques on the worker at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital. At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed the worker died.

Corporal Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol said a load on the equipment possibly shifted causing it to go over the side of the bridge. There has been ongoing work at the bridge for some time.