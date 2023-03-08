JEFFERSON, La (WGNO) — Ground work has began on the new Woodmere Playground Improvement Project in Harvey.

The 1,100 square foot project located in at 4100 Glenmere Drive will focus on improving the existing park infrastructure and upgrades.

Councilman Bryon L. Lee stated that the park will ‘create even more enjoyable experiences for visitors of all ages.’

The improvements include:

restrooms

press box

concession stand building

a new football field with eight lane track and field

an outdoor airnasium

site paving connecting the new structure to the existing baseball fields

three new shelters

“Playgrounds provide one of the best opportunities for children to interact in creative self-directed, outdoor, active play which is essential for healthy child development these improvements will benefit our everyday park visitors, our many sports programs, teams, players, and coaches. Improving our quality of life remains a top priority for Council District 3,” stated Councilman Lee.

The project is currently on phase 2 of 3 and is estimated at a total cost of $3.1 million.

