Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins climbing the recruiting ranks

BATON ROUGE – The state of Louisiana is cranking out elite quarterbacks, especially with the loaded qb class of 2023. There’s no shortage of talent here in Baton Rouge, but for Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins, his recruiting process didn’t take off like the rest.

In 2020, the Panthers only played 4 games due to Covid cancellations which hurt his recruiting stock. However, once Collins was able to get back on the field in person and show off his arm the offers started rolling in.

For more on this story, click the video provided.