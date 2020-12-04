Women’s Basketball Hosts UCF In Home Opener

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s basketball team will get the home portion of the 2020-21 season tipped off on Friday, December 4 at 6 p.m. CT against UCF in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It is the first game of a two-game homestand sandwiched around Finals Week at LSU.

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell calling the game. Fans can watch SECN+ on the internet at ESPN.com/watch or on the ESPN app. A link to the game is available on LSUsports.net.

The games will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and locally in Baton Rouge on 107.3 FM. Voice of the Lady Tigers Patrick Wright, in his 31st season, will be on the call from courtside in the PMAC. A links to live stats is available at LSUsports.net.

Season and Single Ticket Sales Information

For the 2020-21 season, seating for LSU women’s basketball games will be general admission in the PMAC. Seating has been reconfigured to support physically-distanced seating. Available seats will be spaced out in blocks of 2, 3 and 4 seats in order maximize attendance opportunities. Fans will be allowed to sit in any seat that is marked as available. Sections 112 and 115 are reserved for player guests.

Single game ticket prices are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for youth ages 3-12. To order season and single-game ticket information for LSU women’s basketball home games go to LSUtix.net.

LSU Preview

LSU is currently receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches poll as the Tigers tip off the 2020-21 season. The Tigers went 0-2 against BYU and West Virginia in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas last week.

Senior guard Khayla Pointer was named to the 2020-21 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference First Team after being named to the 2020 All-SEC Second Team back in March. Pointer is on pace to become the 34th Tiger women’s basketball player to score 1,000 career points for the Purple and Gold. She has 950 career points going into Friday night’s game. Pointer currently ranks 14th on the LSU career assists list with 348 and needs 51 steals to crack the LSU Top-10 career list.

Redshirt senior center Faustine Aifuwa picked up the 10th double-double of her career on November 27 against BYU with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She was also the team’s leading scorer against West Virginia with 12 points.

Against BYU senior Awa Trasi was the leading scorer with 15 points, while senior Karli Seay recorded a career-high 12 points.

Five Tigers made their LSU debut against BYU on November 27 – junior transfer Sarah Shematsi , redshirt freshman Sharna Ayres , and freshmen Ajae Petty , Destini Lombard and Treasure Thompson . Lombard made her first collegiate start on November 28 against West Virginia.

The Opponent – UCF

This will be the third meeting between the Tigers and the Knights. LSU is 2-0 in the series. The teams played a home-and-home series during the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons. LSU won the first game 77-67 on Dec. 19, 1992 in Orlando, and won the return game in Baton Rouge on Jan. 24, 1994, 81-63.

The Knights are 1-0 on the season with a win over Virginia, 60-34, on November 25. Junior guard Diamond Battles led UCF with 17 points, while sophomore guard Alisha Lewis came off the bench for 13 points. UCF finished the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season 20-10 overall and 11-5 in the American Athletic Conference.

Follow Along on Social Media

Follow updates on LSU women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram at @LSUwbkb or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsuwbkb.

