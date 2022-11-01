NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In a women’s basketball exhibition game, Loyola crossed the street Tuesday night to take on Tulane and Lisa Stockton in her 29th year as head coach of the Green Wave.

Graduate senior guard Dynah Jones finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block in Tulane’s 88-53 win over Loyola.

In a highlight play in the second quarter, Jones penetrated the lane, took a foul, and made a basket off the glass to give the Green Wave a 26-16 lead with 6:00 left in the half. Jones made the free throw and finished 3-for-3 from the charity stripe.

Sophomore Kierra Middleton added 15 points (3-4 from three), four rebounds, and five assists.

Another first-half highlight saw Middelton pass to Dynah Jones, Jones to Anijah Grant, and Grant to Irina Parau for an easy basket.

Tulane would outscore the Wolfpack by 10 in the second quarter, 14 in the third, and 9 in the fourth.

The Green Wave will open their season hosting Grambling State on Monday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. in the Fogelman Arena.