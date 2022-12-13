NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department was on the scene of a shooting in Central City that sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday evening.

According to the NOPD, just after 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the scene in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or Crimestoppers of greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.