BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fugitive was taken into custody Tuesday morning after barricading herself inside a Baton Rouge motel room with her son.

Police said the unidentified woman had a warrant out for her arrest stemming from an aggravated battery charge in Kansas. Officers were called for backup around 8:30 a.m. morning at the Southside Motel on Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

Police said the woman refused to come out of her room.

“With that form of communication, we were on the loudspeaker, we were asking her to come out and follow police instruction and after a certain amount of time she refused, our special response team decided to make a breach on the door and we apprehended her without incident,” said L’Jean McKneely, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The child was not hurt and was taken into the custody of child protective services.

Later that afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services issued the statement below regarding the standoff.

DCFS was called upon today to assist in ensuring the safety of a child whose mother was being arrested here in Baton Rouge on a violence-related charge pending in another state. The Department has since received custody of the child. We want to thank our staff for their enduring courage and commitment, including those who were there on the scene today with first responders to bring this child to safety. – Terri Ricks, DCFS Secretary