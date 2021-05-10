Woman wanted for theft of Rolex, other expensive jewelry from NOLA residence

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is searching for Essence Lindsey who is wanted for a theft incident that occurred on May 3.

Lindsey reportedly go into a verbal argument with the victim. At some point, Lindsey locked herself inside the victim’s bedroom and refused to come out.

The victim says Lindsey left his home without his knowledge, and upon her departure he discovered his Rolex watch, diamond necklace, and ruby ring were taken.

Essence Lindsey shown wearing stolen Rolex and diamond neckless

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lindsey is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.