CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian from Denham Springs was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on an East Feliciana Parish highway.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) said 44-year-old Carly Kennison died after being hit by a truck on LA 63 Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead on the scene while the truck’s driver was not injured, State Police said.

Investigators do not suspect that the driver was impaired.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.