Woman turns down 20-year deal for drug charges, gets 99 years instead

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Texas woman was sentenced to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in Upshur County.

Felisha Diane Williams, 39, pleaded guilty on January 13th to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. In her plea, she declined the state’s offer of 20 years and opted for a jury to decide her punishment.

Due to previous felonies, Williams faced an enhanced punishment range of 15 years to life rather than the normal punishment range of 5-99 years or life in prison.

Williams was arrested on May 26, 2018. According to court records, she was a passenger in a car stopped in Gilmer for displaying multiple registration and mismatched license plates. Police said one of the car’s passengers originally gave police a false name. Once police found out the real name, they also found warrants against that name and requested permission to search the car, which the driver granted.

In the search, officers found several baggies and methamphetamine. During her transport to the county jail, Williams indicated she had more meth concealed on her person.

At the jail, staff found about 7 grams of meth and 16 more small baggies, which authorities say are commonly used in drug trafficking.

Williams had four previous felony convictions on her record and was on parole at the time of her arrest.

