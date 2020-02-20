Woman struck and killed by Nyx float

Remnants of beads and other throws remain at the scene of Wednesday night’s fatality. Photo by WGNO’s Victoria Christina.

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD and EMS are reporting the death of a woman during the Nyx parade tonight.

City spokeswoman Latonya Norton confirmed to WGNO that the unidentified woman was struck and killed by one of the double-decker Nyx floats, during the parade, near the intersection of Magazine Street and Valence Street in Uptown.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m., after about half of the floats had rolled past that area. NOPD responded and stopped the parade.

The Krewe of Nyx decided to allow bands in the parade to march around the float involved, Float 21, but all the floats behind it, and their riders, remain stuck on the route.

The Krewe of Nyx Captain, Julie Lea, released a statement at 9:51 p.m, saying:

“On such a joyous night, this is obviously a tragic occurrence. The parade takes a backseat when something like this happens on the route. On behalf of the entire Krewe of Nyx, along with the city of New Orleans, we offer our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved.”

We are updating this post as we continue to get information. .