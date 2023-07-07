NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead after a shooting in the St. Claude area on Thursday, July 7.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) responded to a call of shots fired in the 4300 block of North Villere Street around 7 p.m. At the scene officers located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead on at the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

