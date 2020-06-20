Woman shot on Downman Road near New Orleans East dies en route to hospital

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is investigating the apparent shooting death of an adult female. The offense occurred at approximately 11:29 a.m. in the 6000 block of Downman Road.

NOPD says that Seventh District officers responded to a call of “shots fired.” Upon their arrival, they learned that the victim was being transported to the hospital by private conveyance. While in route to the hospital with the victim, the driver flagged down a police unit at Franklin Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard and requested assistance. Emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene and pronounced the adult female dead.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Currently, investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) involved in this incident, as well as a motive. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-STOP(7867).