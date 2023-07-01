SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — “This Fourth of July, I plan to spend at home with my husband because it is a sad time,” Caitlin Comardelle said.

Comardelle is a boat crash survivor and this time of year reminds her of the moment in time that changed her life forever.

July 4, 2020, was spent on a boat with her family. They watched a fireworks show on Bayou Gauche and nothing was the same after.

“Didn’t have lights on, he was on the wrong side of the waterway,” Comardelle said. “So multiple things, we didn’t even see him coming. Come to find out, that boater was drunk driving.”

All six people in the boat were injured, with her husband and sister having to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Her sister, Audrey Higgins, passed away three days later.

“We don’t want anyone else to have this same experience,” Comardelle said. “This was a very preventable crash and it was a preventable death, a preventable loss. And unfortunately, we will feel this for the rest of our life, but that doesn’t mean another family has to feel the same thing.”

With the holiday weekend approaching, it is important to remember impaired driving is not just prohibited on the roads, but also on the water.

“We are out here to enforce the law,” Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit Cpl. Madison Cox said. “One of the laws is drunk driving. If you are drunk behind the wheel of operating a boat. You will get a citation and go to jail. Same as you would if you are in a car.”

CPSO will be patrolling the waters to enforce boating safety this holiday weekend.

“We ride around, we do a lot of safety stops,” Cox said. “You know, trying to stop every boat. to make sure they have all the safety equipment they need.”

There should be a properly fitting life jacket for each passenger on the boat.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts