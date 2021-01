NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers are searching for 36-year-old Grace Lee Ridenour, who was reported missing from the 6300 block of Stratford Place. Ridenour has not been heard from since January 12.

Ridenour is described as a white female, 5’0” tall, 115 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, with an injured right shoulder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Grace Lee Ridenour should contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.