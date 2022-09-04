NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A shooting in the Bywater Sunday sent a woman to the hospital Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident happened just before 11:20.

The NOPD says the shooting happened at the corner of N. Claiborne and Poland Ave. and when officers arrived they found a woman on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.