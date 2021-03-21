Woman grazed, 5-year-old shot in head after ‘stray bullet’ goes into their Louisiana hotel room

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police say a woman received minor injuries, while a 5-year-old child was shot in the head after a “stray bullet” went into the hotel room where they were staying.

Just after noon Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in at the Super 8 by Wyndham in the 4900 block of Monkhouse, near Shreveport Regional Airport.

When they arrived, officers learned there was an argument in the parking lot of the hotel, when the argument turned violent. At least one bullet went into the room where the woman and the little boy were staying.

While police say the woman was only grazed by the gunfire and was treated and released from Willis Knighton North Hospital, the child was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where doctors are working to save his life.

It is unknown whether police have identified any persons of interest, as the investigation is still in its initial stages.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.