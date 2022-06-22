NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the publics help in locating a women reported missing since mid June.

According to NOPD, 70-year-old Donna Stirling was last seen on June 15 by the person that reported her missing but last spoke with them on June 17 just after 12 p.m., as she was preparing to board a flight to Florida at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Stirling is described as being 5’5”, 171 pounds with brown/gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with additional information on Donna Stirling’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.