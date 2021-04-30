Woman found shot to death in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one woman dead.

Officer responded to the 1100 block of Verret Street at a little before 8:00 this morning.

Police say they found a 35-year-old woman at the scene who had been shot. Paramedics tried to save the woman’s life, but she died at the scene.

Police released no additional details but said they were gathering evidence to identify a suspect and motive in the case.

Anyone with information that could help with the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or NOPD homicide detectives at 504-658-5300.

