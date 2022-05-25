HOUMA,LA (WGNO) – A woman has died after Houma Police said she drowned in the Intercoastal Waterway Tuesday.

According to the Houma Police Department, at about 7 p.m. officers were called to the scene south of the Twin Spans on a report of a woman drowning.

Officers said that for reason unknown the woman, identified as 45-year-old Roberta Mackles from Houma, got into the water and attempted to swim from the west bank to the east bank. Witnesses said as she swam they lost sight after she sunk below the surface and was not seen again.

The Houma Police Department marine division, Terrebonne Parish Sherriff’s Department and the United States Coast Guard began a search to attempt to locate the woman and at about 11 p.m., they found her deceased.

Houma Police wants to remind the public of the dangers of n the Intracoastal Waterway especially with the strong currents.