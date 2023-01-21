JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a female inmate.

According to officials, a female inmate was taken to the hospital after officers found her unresponsive in her cell on Friday (Jan. 20) around 7:30 a.m. She was hospitalized overnight where she later died the following morning around 8:40 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation. Detectives do not suspect foul play.

