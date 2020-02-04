Woman dials 911 with her toes after car slips off jack, crushing her hands

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after her hands were crushed and became trapped while changing a flat tire along a South Carolina interstate Sunday evening.

According to the Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a punctured tire forced the 54-year-old Charlotte woman to stop along I-95 near mile marker 68.

Fire-Rescue officials said the woman was replacing her tire with a spare when the jack slipped, causing the car to fall and crush both of her hands between the tire and the fender.

The woman then used some innovative thinking to call for help.

“She was trapped alone on the side of the dark interstate, experiencing excruciating pain,” the department said. “Over the next 35 minutes, she was able to slip off one shoe and manipulate her cell. After many attempts, she was able to dial 911 with her toes and advise them of her predicament.”

Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the rural stretch of I-95. They used a pry bar without success and then deflated the tire to remove the air, however the car just dropped as the tire deflated.

They were eventually able to free one hand using the prybar. Another crew arrived and deployed a Holmatro Hydraulic Spreader to help lift the car, freeing her other hand.

The woman said she had been trapped for about 45 minutes. She suffered severe damage to both hands and all fingers.

Firefighter-Paramedics treated her injuries and administered pain medications, then transported her to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.