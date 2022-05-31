NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A driver is dead after a two vehicle crash in Hammond Tuesday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said at about 8 a.m., they began investigating the crash on I-12 near Tangipahoa Parish.

Investigations revealed 35-year-old Jaimie Wells of Rayne was heading west on the interstate in a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder driving behind a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. For unknown reasons Wells ran into the back of the tractor-trailer causing her Nissan to overturn,

Troopers said Wells was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. The drive of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries from the accident.

Toxicology samples were taken from Wells for analysis as a part of the ongoing investigation.