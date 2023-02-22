NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

The NOPD reports the accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the corner of North Claiborne Avenue and Iberville Street, Officers say a woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time after.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call NOPD First District detectives at (504)658-6010 or Crimestoppers a (504)822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.