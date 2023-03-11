METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A woman is in custody after stealing a State Trooper’s vehicle.

It started in the Clearview mall parking lot when Troopers began investigation a crash. An unknown female suspect then took the Trooper’s unit while he was assisting a person who was involved in the crash.

The woman fled the scene and crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Veterans and Bissonet.

The suspects identify has not be released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

More details will be available soon.

Latest Post:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.