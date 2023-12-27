DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, authorities received a report of a child less than 12 being involved in sexual activity with an adult, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Reports show that it was determined that Raynia Eugenia Cooper, 31, of Dothan had directed the child to participate in sexual activity.

Cooper was charged with one count of directing a child to engage in sodomy and is currently being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing and due to the sensitive nature of the case, no additional information will be released.