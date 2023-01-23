NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is behind bars in the case of a December homicide in the Lower Garden District, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton in the incident. On Dec. 27, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Julia Street. When they arrived, a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gun shot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS where he died from his injuries. Investigations revealed Shelton as the person responsible and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Sunday (Jan. 22), with the help of a Crimestoppers tip, Shelton was located in St. Tammany Parish. The sheriff’s office arrested and booked her in St. Tammany Parish as a fugitive, where she remains waiting to be extradited to New Orleans.

Cache Shelton now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Det. Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300.

