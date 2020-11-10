WNBA Jewell Loyd talks about “Storm Activity of the Day”

SEATTLE, Wash. (WJMN) — Drafted 1st overall in the 2015 WNBA draft, Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd has been lighting it up since she first entered the league.

Now, with most, if not, all sporting events being halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Jewell and the Storm are recommending athletes to stay active from home.

“We always try to make sure that we, if we do any initiative, we try to include everybody and obviously, with this time, we want to encourage kids to keep moving, while also doing the social distancing as well,” said Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm.

“Storm Activity of the Day” started on Monday and has athletes across the country staying active with easy at-home workouts and drills that will keep you ready for whenever game-day comes around.

“Make sure that people are staying active. It’s tough, a lot of people are not used to just staying in one spot for a long period of time, 14 days or 30 days, to stay inside. So we wanted to make sure that we give you anything possible, whether it’s showing up at arenas or showing up that we are active, showing that we are doing the workout or whatever it is, we want to make sure that, not just kids but anyone who wants to be involved to just keep it moving and stay active.”

“I think for most basketball players you are just trying to find a way to stay active and to do your normal push-ups, sit-ups, squats, stuff that you don’t need heavy equipment for. Most people might have a bike or some kind of cardio equipment around their house or nearby,” said Loyd.

“I think that’s the biggest thing to get in that cardio aspect and trying to get back in shape is super hard, so trying to find ways to stay in shape, whether it’s running up and down your stairs or trying to find quick hits of cardio videos online. I think that’s what we are all trying to figure out is how to maintain the cardio part of the workouts, so there’s a lot of things you can do. The sit-ups, the push-ups, dips, all that stuff you can do in your house with a chair or whatever it is on the ground, so I think it’s the most frustrating part is the cardio.”

Jewell and the Storm believe this is a perfect time to work on the basics.

“If you have a ball, dribbling, I know that may sound pretty annoying after the 100th dribble, but you don’t need a lot of space to have the ball in your hands, working on your touch, hand-eye coordination, so dribbling, passing, back and forth with your family,” said Loyd.

Even recommending some basement style workouts.

“Sometimes I used to lay down on the floor and shoot the ball in the air to work on muscle memory and form stuff, and rotation. Just working on form shooting. You can get super creative with a nerf basketball, so that you can work on your euro steps and different footwork things that you don’t necessarily need the rim and hoop for, but there’s a lot of things you can do as a basketball player. Definitely fingertips, dribbling, things like that will definitely help your handles during this time and obviously, form shooting, you don’t necessarily need a basket to get your form shots up,” said Loyd.

With seasons ending abruptly, Jewell thinks athletes from the Upper Peninsula should keep their heads up high. As long as they put in the work, they achieved a lot this season.

“Definitely, as seniors, everyone kind of feels for them and obviously with the tournament and everything that’s been canceled, it’s definitely tough,” said Loyd.

“Obviously no one could have predicted this or necessarily thought about this or really plan or be ready for this, so the things I would say in this time really remind what people value the most and what’s important to humans and it’s kind of get back to the roots of humanity. Being around people that you care about, love and value that time, because time is the one thing you can’t get back, so this is just a reminder that the small things, the little things in life that’ll be sometimes forgotten or leave behind. This is the time where we could reevaluate these situations and those things, kind of gather ourselves and try to find ourselves again while we have so much time to think about life and perspective. As much as it sucks to not be able to do State Championships and competitions and being active, a lot of sports kind of canceled or not as active right now, but like I said it kind of goes back to basics of being a good human.”

We want to thank Jewell for speaking with us. Stay safe, stay healthy, and hopefully well see you on the court real soon.

For more information on the Seattle Storm, click here.

If you would like to learn more about Jewell Loyd, click here.