WMPD offers ‘safety zones’ with Internet Purchase Exchange Location program.

WEST MONROE, La.— Due to a high volume of purchase exchange crimes, the West Monroe Police Department has set up “safety zones” for an exchange of goods bought online.

It’s been six years since the WMPD designed the Internet Purchase Exchange Location, and now, those numbers have gone down successfully thanks to these safety zones.

“It’s been a very successful source,” says Sergeant at West Monroe Police department, CJ Beck. “Our numbers have gone down as far as those reports of crimes related to online purchase and meeting up with people.”

Sergeant Beck also says the WMPD has noticed an increase of people utilizing the service.

“I think it is great that the city is engaging the community and saying hey we’re here for you to protect you in any circumstances,” says a local resident, Ronie Scott.

“But you know, we need you to cooperate, and you will end up being less of a burden in the community by taking some reasonable safety measures. I fully support it.”

The WMPD wants the local residents to know if they feel more comfortable by reaching out, they can always call ahead when in need of protection. The facility will be under twenty-four hours surveillance.

“We even have officers who live close by who can even assist on some of those transactions with people who you don’t even know,” says Sergeant Beck. “We haven’t had any problem with that since the inception of this program,” he says. “So, it’s been a wonderful thing to have.”

Sergeant Beck says he wants to remind the community of the advantages and benefits of this program.

”We want people to be reminded that here they’re safe. to take advantage of these services that we offer. to utilize their police department because we’re here to serve and here to help them.”

Beck also says these safety zones don’t only help reduce purchase exchange crimes, but these facilities can also be used to deal with road rage issues or even as a child custody location.