CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Witnesses report smoke coming from the PBF Chalmette Oil Refinery Saturday (Jan. 21).

Residents took to twitter around 2:10 pm to voice their concern after seeing a dark smoke coming from the refinery.

According to a witness, crew members ran out of the refinery after hearing and feeling what seemed to be an explosion. Roads around the area are blocked off to prevent people from entering.

Witnesses report people inside the building were being carried out.

St. Bernard Parish Fire Department officials cannot confirm a fire at this time but say they do have reports of smoke and flames.

More updates will be available soon.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.