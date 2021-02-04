With cancellation of Carnival parades, Krewe of Tucks throwing fun virtual experience

NEW ORLEANS– In 2021 the Krewe of Tucks invites the citizens of New Orleans to enjoy a “Virtual Tucks Experience.”

Due to the cancellation of Carnival parades because of the pandemic, Tucks will put on a very special broadcast intended to spread joy and spirit to everyone in our city.

The “Virtual Tucks Experience” will be streamed LIVE on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at noon via YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch. Former Carnival Royalty Leslie Cooper and WGNO’s Kenny Lopez will be the co-hosts for the show. There will be live music from SOUL Project NOLA, a live painting from internationally-known artist, Frenchy, interviews with former Tucks royalty and the Tucks Charitable Foundation. There will also be special video tributes from parades in the past.

The Tucks Charitable Foundation will also be making donations to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans and Magnolia Community Services to help support their missions. An additional donation will be made to local musicians and production staff who have been affected by the pandemic. Donation checks will be given during the broadcast by Tucks Caption Lloyd Frischhertz.

For more information about the “Tucks Virtual Experience,” click HERE.