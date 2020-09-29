LIVE: With brain-eating amoeba in Lake Jackson water supply, Gov. Abbott gives update

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will visit Lake Jackson, Texas on Tuesday to provide an update on the town’s water supply after a deadly amoeba was found in it Sept. 29.

The governor will be joined by these state officials:

Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen

Sen. Joan Huffman, Texas District No. 17

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Executive Director Toby Baker

Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt

Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd

It could take up to 60 days to purge the brain-eating amoeba from the city’s water supply, officials say. The microbe is believed to be responsible for the death of a 6-year-old boy in Lake Jackson, located about an hour south of Houston.

Naeglera fowleri

City officials want all residents to boil water before using it, and the current plan is to flush out the city’s water supply through its system of fire hydrants.

Officials don’t know how the amoeba, scientific name Naeglera fowleri, got in the water supply. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people can’t be infected by the amoeba through drinking contaminated tap water, but rather when the amoeba enters the nose through various means.

The CDC says the amoeba is typically present in lakes and rivers. It travels up the nose and to the brain, destroying brain tissue.

The press conference from Brazosport College is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.