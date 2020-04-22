Winn-Dixie shoppers can nominate local deserving individuals to receive free groceries

New Orleans – One week after Winn-Dixie paid for the groceries of healthcare professionals and first responders, the neighborhood grocer is continuing to spread kindness by giving customers a chance to nominate local deserving individuals to receive free groceries.

Now through Tuesday, May 12, customers are encouraged to nominate a deserving individual through the Winn-Dixie app and share why the community member is so deserving.

Each week on Wednesday (#WinnsDay), 250 pairs will be selected and both the nominee and nominator will each receive 5,000 Winn-Dixie rewards points, which is equivalent to $50 in free groceries!

Winn-Dixie will give away 10 million Winn-Dixie rewards points, totaling $100,000.

You must be a Winn-Dixie rewards member to enter, win, or claim a prize.

To become a rewards member, visit WinnDixie.com.

There is a limit of ten (10) entries per person during the entire sweepstakes period.

Winners will be drawn from April 22 – May 13 and notified by email.