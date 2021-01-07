Winn-Dixie Mardi Gras To Go Bags & some have Zulu coconuts

NEW ORLEANS– Today at the Winn-Dixie in River Ridge, WGNO teamed up with them for their Mardi Gras 2021 Kickoff Celebration.

Along with Winn-Dixie staff, Oschner Hospital for Children, Zulu, students from St. Rita School, and the Andrews Brass Band joined WGNO’s Kenny Lopez for all the Carnival fun.

King cakes were decorated and Oschner explainedtheir parternship with Winn-Dixie.

Starting on January 20th, you can go to Winn-Dixie and buy their “Mardi Gras To Go Bags” which have king cakes and fried chicken, and some lucky customers will even get those sought after Zulu coconuts.