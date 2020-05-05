Winn Dixie giving $100 gift cards to people in need

NEW ORLEANS– WGNO’s Kenny Lopez teamed up with Winn Dixie to giveaway $100 gift cards to people in our community who could use some extra help right now.

Winn Dixie wants people in our community to win and not feel defeated during these difficult times.

“We love partnering with organizations like WGNO. This is a great opportunity to do so and give back to the community and we’ll do so by providing $100 gift cards from Winn Dixie for free groceries,” Mike Piazza, Winn Dixie Store Manager said.

Katie Coulter is one of these deserving folks getting a $100 gift card. She’s a Senior at the University of New Orleans and because of the coronavirus crisis all of her schooling shifted online. Right now she’s out of work because she’s a bartender in the French Quarter. She’s not making any money, but now she’ll be making groceries.

“This is so awesome. I’m so blessed to have this opportunity. Being a college student and out of work this definitely helps during this time,” Coulter said.

Another deserving New Orleanian is Derick Hingle. Hingle’s a freelance photographer who shoots sporting events all around Louisiana. Right now he’s out of work and so is his wife, Bethany.

“$100 in groceries can go a long way. Also I take care of my 85-year old mom. Since my dad passed away last year. This will come in handy for sure. Thanks so much,” Hingle said.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez and Winn Dixie will be giving away eight more $100 gift cards to people living in our community who are affected by this crisis. Stay tuned for those stories on WGNO-TV throughout the month of May.