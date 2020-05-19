Winn Dixie gives Touro nurses $100 gift cards to say ‘Thanks’

NEW ORLEANS– Winn Dixie teamed up WGNO’s Kenny Lopez to give a few deserving nurses $100 gift cards to say thanks for all of their hard work fighting Covid-19.

Lacey Sanders and Taquanna Bickham are nurses at Touro. They’re known for bringing heart and soul to all they do. When the going got tough, they sure got going!

“Because not everyone can do what we do. If it was easy everybody would do it. I don’t know how to do anything else. I’m here to take care of people and that’s always been my manner. That’s what I do, I do for you,” Sanders said.

“I never expected to be considered a hero. I signed up for this and I knew what I was getting myself into, but at the same time we also do have fears and anxieties and things we worry about.

Sanders and Bickham have worked together as a team for many years. For their heroic work fighting the coronavirus, Winn Dixie generously donated two $100 gift cards to both nurses and Kenny Lopez from WGNO presented them to the ladies as part of “Kenny’s Acts of Kindness.”

“My heart is just outpouring with appreciation. I appreciate you thinking of me and are celebrating us,” Sanders said.

“I’m still not going to give up. We will fight until we get rid of this. 2020 is the year of the nurse,” Bickham said.

By the way— Winn Dixie is helping healthcare providers and first responders even more. They will be open for them every Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., so they can get their groceries.

Winn Dixie and Kenny Lopez will be giving away more gift cards to some deserving folks during the month of May on WGNO-TV.