It's a confusing coincidence in a village north of New Orleans

FOLSOM, La. (WGNO) – About an hour north of New Orleans, at Bernie’s Folsom General Store, the conversation is generally the same.

The same as it is if you gallop over to the Giddyup Coffee House.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says the talk of the town is the election for Folsom’s next mayor.

Right now the mayor is Lance Willie.

He’s campaigning for a second term.

Mayor Willie’s opponent is his former high school teacher. She now runs her own home-schooling business and believes she would be the better mayor for Folsom, Louisiana.

Her name is also, Willie.

Susan A. Willie.

In the Louisiana village of Folsom, population 862, the Willie or Willie coincidence could be confusing.

They are distant relatives.

She married his distant cousin.

Voters in the village don’t need to count the first ballot to already know, they already know who their next mayor will be.

Without a doubt.

It will be Willie.

