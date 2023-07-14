NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A popular Metairie playground is getting an upgrade!

Jefferson Parish Councilman, Bryon Lee, announced at the “Williams Playlot” groundbreaking on Mistletoe Street that the lot is not only getting new rubber safety equipment, but a walking trail and exercise equipment for adults.

The lot will also feature an L-E-D message board to post playground updates as well as handicapped and elderly parking.

Councilman Bryon Lee says he is excited to see the plans come to life.

“We must do things that benefit our children because we know that they are, in fact, our future and do as much as we can do to ensure that they have a good quality of life within their neighborhood,” said Councilman Lee.

A completion date for the project has not been announced at this time.

