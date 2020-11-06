Will there be a Mardi Gras 2021?

NEW ORLEANS– Mardi Gras is about 100 days away, and there are so many unanswered questions. Krewes are going forward and getting ready as if they’ll be rolling.

“We’re just hopeful that the science and statistics show that we can have Mardi Gras and we’re praying that everything goes well,” Dan Kelly, President of Krewe of Endymion said.

Bacchus and the Krewe of Orpheus feel the same, but time is of the essence.

“Our drop dead rate is Thanksgiving, a short time frame, but we’ll get it done,” Vice President of Orpheus Kenny Rubenstein said.

If Mardi Gras doesn’t happen this year, it’ll be the first time in 41 years that it didn’t. That was back in 1979 for the NOPD strike.

“The problem is if it is a no, the more problems this will cause, we just need to know if we can roll as soon as possible,” Rubenstein said.

“The City needs it, the City needs the revenue and we are doing everything we can to be prepared, so that if the Mayor says go, we’re ready to go,” Kelly said.

Letting the good times roll has certainly been challenging.

The Mayor has told parading groups in the past that if they choose not to parade this year, they will not lose spots in future Carnivals.

Today City of New Orleans spokespeople released this statement:

“Mardi Gras 2021 is not cancelled, just different. The COVID pandemic is a reality that we must all continue to confront together, and we are working closely with our Krewe captains and our community to determine what Carnival will look like at a time when our resources are stretched so thin and many of our traditions present dangers to public health. We expect to confirm additional details in the weeks ahead, and to celebrate Mardi Gras Day in a new way that reflects our new reality.”