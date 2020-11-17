Will President Trump concede? A look at the Commander-in-Chief’s uphill battle to remain in office

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — Will he or won’t he concede?

That’s the big question millions of Americans are asking, as President Trump adamantly claims he will not acknowledge Joe Biden as the President-Elect.

Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted dozens of times. He’s claiming that the election was rigged, that there was wide-spread voter fraud and he even tweeted that Biden fraudulently won the election but said that tweet is not an indication of his concession.

So, what happens if President Trump doesn’t concede?

“I don’t think he’s going to wait until January. I think if these legal challenges do not succeed, he will concede sometime before the Electoral College meets, that is really the end date,” said Jeff Crouere, an Independent Political Analyst.

Crouere adds that President Trump and his team are exploring all their legal options, but it’s going to be an up-hill battle.

“They filed lawsuits in multiple states, including Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Most of them are not having much success, so they haven’t really found one state where the election results have been overturned,” said Crouere.

President Trump’s team is adamant they have sufficient evidence of voter fraud.

However, Crouere says the public is waiting to see what they have.

“Now, what they presented is not going to be enough to change the outcome of the election,” said Crouere.

According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden has 290 electoral votes and President Trump has 232.

If the election results remain the same, President Trump ultimately has until December 14th to concede; that’s the day the Electoral College meets. As for President Trump’s legal challenges, the deadline for those results will be December 8th.