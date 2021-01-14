Widow of U.S. Rep-elect Luke Letlow is running for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District seat

START, La. (BRPROUD) – U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow passed away from COVID-19 at the end of last year.

The widow of U.S. Rep-elect Luke Letlow is deciding to follow in the footsteps of her late husband and run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District seat.

Julia Letlow released this statement about the decision to run:

“Luke and I have been best friends and a team for the last eight years, and we always believed that you have to work hard for your dreams and often that requires stepping out and taking a leap of faith. “During Luke’s campaign for Congress last year, Luke and I traveled to every corner of Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District – from Bastrop to Bunkie to Bogalusa – and all points between. I met many of the hardworking people of the district and listened to the dreams and ideas they have for our district. “Everything in my life and in my marriage has prepared me for this moment. My motivation is the passion Luke and I both shared: to better this region that we called home and to leave it a better place for our children and future generations. We live in one of the most poverty stricken districts in the United States, but God has blessed us with amazing resources: rich soil, the mighty Mississippi, and strong educational institutions – all that can be used to elevate this district out of poverty. I am running to continue the mission Luke started — to stand up for our Christian values, to fight for our rural agricultural communities, and to deliver real results to move our state forward,’’ said Julia Letlow.

Julia Letlow made the announcement on Thursday morning in Oak Grove.