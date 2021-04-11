Wicked weather rips through southeast Louisiana

LOUISIANA — Severe weather ripped through southeast Louisiana Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing torrential rain, thunder, lightening and even hail.

In a video taken in St. Rose, you can see the dime-sized hail violently pelting the ground. Some folks who were traveling to Orange Beach, Alabama saw hail the size of tennis balls falling from the sky, leaving cars in the area totaled.

Over at the MSY International Airport, travelers were greeted by torrential downpours, thunder and lightening.

The rain, continuing to pour down on Loyola Avenue early Saturday morning, creating dangerous driving conditions for people on the road.

In St. Tammany Parish on Highway 59, just north of downtown Abita Springs, a car had to be pulled from a ditch. Firefighters say the car was going too fast and hydroplaned. They used a tractor to pull it out and thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt.

The relentless rain also caused some significant flooding on the Westbank. Cars were driving slowly on the roads to prevent accidents.

Across our region, most areas saw between one and three inches of rain, while other areas, like Houma, saw more than 6 inches.

This storm is likely to be the first of many, as hurricane season is right around the corner.