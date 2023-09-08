NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This Saturday, there are three college football games: the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the NC State Wolfpack at 11:00 a.m. in Raleigh, the Texas A&M Aggies take on the Miami Hurricanes at 2:30 p.m. in Miami and the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Washington St. Cougars at 6:30 p.m. in Pullman, WA.

These three games will be exclusively broadcast on WGNO, but since WGNO was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the games unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WGNO to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the games:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WGNO has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WGNO is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WGNO broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the games.

WGNO’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.

