Kofi chats with WGNO's Bill Wood before Friday Night SmackDown

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – He’s a star in the ring.

In the WWE ring at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday, February 11.

He’s Kofi Kingston.

He’s one of the sports high-flyers.

A star.

And he’s always positively positive.

And positively proud of going to school in New Orleans.

You’ll hear all about it right here.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is talking with Kofi Kingston about his latest, greatest show on earth.

That’s the New Orleans Friday Night SmackDown, Friday, February 11.

Kofi also talks about why he never really liked his name.