Why are the fences that were put up to prevent Mardi Gras gatherings still up on N. Claiborne?

NEW ORLEANS– Now more than a week after Fat Tuesday, there are still fences stretched out on N. Claiborne in Treme. Neighbors are wondering why they are still there?

Because of the pandemic this year, the fences went up to keep crowds of people from gathering and partying like they typically do for Mardi Gras.

“They wanted to keep people from under the bridge. Crowds could spread the virus,” Michael Phillips said.

Michael Phillips lives on Governor Nicholls Street and thinks the fences are a good idea.

“I support safety and health, that’s what I support. Under the bridge is a free spirit thing. Everyone would come out and hang out. Now people don’t hang out there anymore,” he said.

This area is no stranger to large gatherings. Back in October, the City briefly shut down musician Kermit Ruffins’ Mother-In-Law Lounge because large crowds gathered outside, especially on the weekends. With the fences now here, Phillips says he’s noticed the difference.

“It is a good thing that there aren’t people out here hanging out and drinking,” he said.

Other neighbors feel the fences are helping to prevent other problems like homeless people gathering under the bridge too.

WGNO reached out to the City of New Orleans to find out why the fences are still up and they tell us that they signed a 30-day lease with the fencing company, so the fences will start coming down on March 4th.