Who will fill Congressman Richmond’s position?

NEW ORLEANS– Now that U.S. Representative Cedric Richmond who represents Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District is a senior advisor and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement for President-elect Joe Biden, Local political analyst, Jeff Crouere and sociologist Dr. Lee Silas are weighing in.

“It is not surprising that Cedric Richmond was selected for this position. He has been very important in the Joe Biden campaign from the beginning,” Crouere said.

“Congressman Richmond is an effective policy entrepreneur. He knows how to navigate the trenches of government,” Silas said.

Richmond’s been a Congressman since 2011, so who do they think can fill Richmond’s shoes?

“Definitely a District for a Democrat to win. It is one of the prized districts for a democrat. I think you’ll have a huge field of candidates. State Senator Troy Carter, Senator Karen Carter Peterson, Helena Moreno, who’s a member of New Orleans City Council. If I were to say a favorite I’d say Cleo Fields, he’s been in Congress before,” Crouere said.

“We will probably have five or six major contenders and there will be a run-off,” Dr. Silas said.

They said this is a prominent position in a diverse district that goes from New Orleans through the River Parishes to Baton Rouge.

“This is a seat that extends to Baton Rouge and a lot of candidates won’t have sufficient resources,” Dr. Silas said.

“This position has been one that prominent people serve in and for usually a long tenure,” Crouere said.

Crouere said Richmond’s seat is a two year term and there will be a special election to fill his seat, most likely to take place in March.