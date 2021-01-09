Who Dat Nation is nation-wide! Saints bar in Chicago?

CHICAGO– When the Saints go marching into the Superdome to take on the Chicago Bears, many Saints fans will march into bars in New Orleans, but also in Chicago?

In Bears Country there is actually a Saints bar which has become Saints headquarters for fans living in Chicago.

WGN’s Videographer Lorjem Tabano talked with the bar owner and chef about the New Orleans connection.

“We’ve been a Saints bar here in Chicago for now over 10 years,” Owner & Chef Brian Jupiter said.

Here at Frontier bar, Chicago Saints fans have entered a new frontier—the Who Dat Nation frontier!

“Brass band, we serve po-boys, red beans and rice, gumbo, it is quite the party,” Jupiter said.

Chef Brian Jupiter is known as “Chef Jup.” He moved to Chicago from New Orleans back in 2003. He said he knew he wanted a place for Saints fans like himself to feel at home.

“We grew up having Saints season tickets, as a Saints fan I was always looking for a place to watch games,” he said.

Chef Jup’s bar has a huge patio space to provide for better social distancing for his Louisiana-themed Bears/Saints game-day party.

“Bears fans are fun to talk trash with. There’s really no place like it, being part of the Who Dat Nation in Chicago,” he said.

In addition to Frontier, Chef Jup also owns the NOLA-inspired restaurant, “Ina Mae’s” in Chicago. He’s been a James Beard semi-finalist for the last two years.

Frontier is located at 1072 N. Milwaukee Avenue. For more information, click HERE.