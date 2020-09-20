‘Who Dat, Brew Dat!’: Local breweries pick their ultimate game day beers

NEW ORLEANS– Looking for the perfect game day beer to cheer on our Saints? Because of the pandemic, local breweries could definitely use the business.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes us on a “Who Dat, Brew Dat” tour to find the best brews for game day!

Urban South Brewery has a great beer for game day and the name says it all.

“Every time you crunk, you got to have a ‘Who Dat Golden Ale.’ When Michael Thomas or Alvin Kamara strike across the goal line, this beer is what I drink. This beer is light, packed with flavor, and it just pops and dances in your mouth,” Josh Reyher, Urban South beer aficionado said.

At NOLA Brewing, they have a beer that’ll be celebrating its first Saints season.

“The ultimate game day beer is definitely ur LA Lager. It is definitely light. It is a little bit European, a little bit of American, but all New Orleans,” Eli Gay, NOLA Brewing Director of Customer Experience said.

“When you’re yelling, you’re screaming, your’e jumping up and down and you need something cold to wash all the emotions down, LA Lager is the beer for you,” he said.

At Port Orleans Brewing Co. they have a special beer in honor of Saints legend, Steve Gleason.

“It is the Gleason IPA, a juicy beer. It is named after Saints player Steve Gleason himself. We brewed this for Team Gleason, which helps with ALS, goes back to a good cause. Every time you drink it, you will think of Team Gleason and that blocked punt,” Chase Guillory, Director of Marketing at Port Orleans Brewing said.

Let’s cheers to dat!

These breweries are currently not open to the public, but you can order online or stop by for curbside pick-up.