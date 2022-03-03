NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as Josh Danzig with WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine brings the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
Some of this weekend’s events include:
- Thrillville at the Shrine on Airline March 4-13
- Krewe du Pooch Parade on Saturday, March 5th in Mandeville
- 1st Saturday Gallery Arts District on Saturday, March 5th in New Orleans
- Jazmine Sullivan Live at the Fillmore on Sunday, March 6th
To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for the Mardi Gras issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.